LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch issued as Chicago braces for severe storms

Chicago faces another round of severe storms on Friday, with threats including damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

Current Watches/Warnings

Tornado Watch issued for entire Chicago area until 11 p.m.

Live updates

6:15 p.m. - The National Weather Service reports that a line of severe storms is moving into the Chicago area. Hazards include destructive winds and torrential rain. Brief tornadoes also can't be ruled out, the NWS said.

5 p.m. - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

What we know:

All hazards are possible — damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and torrential rain that may lead to a flash flooding threat.

The timing looks to be around 3 p.m. through 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported that most of the Chicago area is under a Level 2/5 risk of severe weather and a Level 2/4 risk of flash flooding. However, the storm prediction center has upgraded Kane, Kendall, Grundy, DeKalb and LaSalle counties to an enhanced risk.

Highs today may be held down somewhat due to cloud cover and showers, but it will still be very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

Saturday could have a lingering morning shower with the highest chance of additional thunderstorms forming in our southern viewing area late in the day. Once again, some of those storms could be strong.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday look dry and quite warm with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.