Piping plover returns to Montrose Beach for third year in a row

One of Chicago's biggest celebrities has just flown in for the summer.

The Chicago Park District say they've spotted one half of the Great Lakes Piping Plovers at the newly expanded Montrose Beach area.

Rose, the female piping plover, returned to the Montrose Beach Dunes on the city's northern lakefront for the third consecutive year.

The park district is hoping Monty, the male piping plover, will return soon after spending the winter in Texas.

The federally endangered plovers first showed up on the lakefront in 2019.

The pair returned last year and nested in a special protected area set aside by the park district.

Five chicks have been born on Montrose Beach.