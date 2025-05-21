4 men acquitted in Chicago's Barraco’s Pizza restaurant fight involving employees

Four men accused of attacking multiple employees at a restaurant on Chicago’s Southwest Side last year were found not guilty on Wednesday.

What we know:

The charges stemmed from an incident on June 23, 2024, when the men were accused of fighting staff members at Barraco’s Pizza in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

A judge found that Andrew Fedyk, of La Grange, Harry Kenny, of Glen Ellyn, Frank Paris, of River Forest, and John Powers IV, of Oak Park, were not guilty of aggravated battery charges.

Attorneys for the men said that three bouncers inside the restaurant were the aggressors.

A Chicago alderman said at least one person was hospitalized due to the fight.