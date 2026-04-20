Former suburban Chicago teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with minor, officials say

The Brief A former Plainfield District 202 teacher has been arrested on multiple felony charges involving alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor. Booking records show charges including grooming, solicitation and traveling to meet a minor. Joliet police and school officials plan to share more details during a scheduled news conference.



A former suburban Chicago teacher is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested in connection with alleged inappropriate conduct involving a minor, according to authorities.

What we know:

Alex Blaine Buetikofer, 38, of Lisle, was booked into jail early Saturday, according to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office.

Alex Blaine Buetikofer

Buetikofer, who Joliet police say is a former Plainfield School District 202 teacher, faces several charges, including grooming, multiple counts of solicitation to meet a child, and traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity.

He is also charged with aggravated battery.

What we don't know:

Details remain unclear, including whether the alleged conduct involved any students.

What's next:

Joliet police announced a news conference scheduled for Monday afternoon at City Hall to discuss the case. Police Chief Bill Evans and Plainfield School District 202 Superintendent Dr. Glenn Wood are expected to speak.

Buetikofer appeared in court Saturday and is due back Monday morning.