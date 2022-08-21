Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago and the suburbs will be getting some pleasant summer weather this week.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that most days will be a mix of sun and clouds, with daytimes highs in the 70s and low 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s.

  • Monday: High 76, Low 63
  • Tuesday: High 79, Low 65
  • Wednesday: High 80, Low 66
  • Thursday: High 78, Low 68
  • Friday: High 74, Low 65

The next chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front approaches, the National Weather Service said.