Pleasant weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs
CHICAGO - Chicago and the suburbs will be getting some pleasant summer weather this week.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that most days will be a mix of sun and clouds, with daytimes highs in the 70s and low 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s.
- Monday: High 76, Low 63
- Tuesday: High 79, Low 65
- Wednesday: High 80, Low 66
- Thursday: High 78, Low 68
- Friday: High 74, Low 65
The next chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front approaches, the National Weather Service said.