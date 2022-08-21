Pleasant weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs

Chicago and the suburbs will be getting some pleasant summer weather this week.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that most days will be a mix of sun and clouds, with daytimes highs in the 70s and low 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s.

Monday: High 76, Low 63

Tuesday: High 79, Low 65

Wednesday: High 80, Low 66

Thursday: High 78, Low 68

Friday: High 74, Low 65

The next chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front approaches, the National Weather Service said.