Police: 58-year-old Chicago man has been missing for years

A 58-year-old man has been reported missing from South Loop for years.

Kenneth Manning was last seen March 15, 2017, in the 1400 block of South Canal Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Manning, who may be in need of medical attention, is 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

