Police activity reported at North Avenue Beach as Chicago implements Memorial Day weekend safety plan

Chicago police responded to North Avenue Beach for a reported disturbance on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what occurred, or if anyone was injured.

The Chicago Park District tells FOX 32 that North Avenue Beach is still open, despite reports that it has closed due to the disturbance.

The city's 22 beaches officially opened on Friday at 11 a.m. Bag checks were mandatory.

Ahead of Memorial Day, Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city leaders on Thursday unveiled their public safety plan. Officials are looking to avoid a repeat of last year's dangerous holiday weekend.

In 2022, Chicago experienced its most violent Memorial Day weekend in five years, with nine people killed, and 42 others wounded in shootings across the city.

"My administration’s top priority is making sure there is a comprehensive whole-of-government strategy across our city that is keeping everyone safe," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Johnson’s public safety plan isn't just focused on policing, but on community engagement, too.

"This weekend, the soul of Chicago will be on display for residents, families and visitors," said Johnson.

Additionally, 30 peacekeepers working through the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) will be on the ground in various neighborhoods this weekend to deter violence.