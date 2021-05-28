Police arrest protesters blocking traffic on Dan Ryan Expressway

Illinois State Police troopers made arrests after protesters were seen walking on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday afternoon.

About 3 p.m., troopers found several pedestrians and vehicles blocking traffic on the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Garfield Boulevard, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers cleared the vehicles and pedestrians off the expressway and took some protesters into custody, state police said.

Details on how many arrests were made were not immediately available, according to state police.

All southbound lanes reopened about 4 p.m., state police said.