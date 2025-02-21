Illinois man arrested after high-speed police chase from Chicago to Indiana and back

The Brief A stolen Volkswagen led police on a high-speed chase from Chicago into Indiana before returning to Illinois. The driver struck a Chicago officer while fleeing and later hit a Lake County patrol car during a roadblock attempt. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control, and he was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.



A high-speed police chase that began in Chicago and crossed into Indiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of a 22-year-old Illinois man, authorities said.

The backstory:

The pursuit started around 7 p.m. after Chicago police attempted a traffic stop on a stolen Volkswagen, but the driver fled, striking a Chicago police officer in the process, according to the Lake County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department. A helicopter tracked the vehicle as it headed east into Indiana, where officers from the Lake County police officers tried to intercept it.

The driver exited at Grant Street in Gary but sped away before reentering I-80/94 and heading back into Illinois. Authorities deployed stop sticks near Cline Avenue, slowing the vehicle, which then struck a Lake County police patrol car twice during a roadblock attempt.

The chase ended at Torrence Avenue when the driver lost control of the Volkswagen. Officers took him into custody, and he was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The suspect, who has an active warrant in DuPage County for battery, assault, and obstruction, is being held in the Lake County, Indiana jail as authorities consider additional charges. The Lake County Auto Theft Unit is investigating.