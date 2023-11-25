Police chase in western suburbs ends with 2 in custody

A man and a woman were arrested following a police chase from Naperville to Oak Brook early Saturday.

The offenders were on I-88 when Naperville police officers saw contraband in their car.

The man tried to run away but was ultimately taken into custody while the woman sped off in the car.

Naperville police followed the driver, but eventually they ended the chase and another agency picked it up.

The woman stopped on I-88 near Route 83 in Oak Brook.

She was taken into custody without incident.