Police release video of suspects sought in Chatham murder

The Brief A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early on May 15 after an argument. Police say an unidentified man approached the woman and opened fire, striking her twice in the face before fleeing the scene. Investigators have released surveillance images of two suspects and are asking the public for help identifying them.



Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in the city’s Chatham neighborhood earlier this year.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on May 15 in the 7800 block of South Eberhart Avenue, according to Chicago police. Authorities said the victim had been in an argument with a group of women when an unknown man approached her, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The woman was struck twice in the face and later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The shooter fled the scene on foot. No other injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of two people they are looking to identify as part of the ongoing homicide investigation. One person was seen wearing a dark-colored New Balance hoodie, dark jacket, light-colored pants and multicolored gym shoes. The second wore a dark hoodie, red hair, a light-colored purse, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.

A video of the incident was also made available by police here.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Dowling at (312) 747-8271 or to submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com using reference #JJ255134. Police advised the public not to approach the individuals if seen, but to call 911.