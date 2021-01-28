Police respond to 2 carjackings overnight

At least two people were carjacked Wednesday evening in Chicago, including a man on the West Side and a woman filling up her Maserati with gas in Kenwood.

About 6:30 p.m., several males confronted a motorist in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. One of the suspects pointed a gun at his head in the 3900 block of West Adams Street and demanded his car, police said.

The gunman took his personal property and drove off in the 47-year-old’s vehicle.

At 7:20 p.m., a woman was robbed of her Maserati at a Kenwood gas station. Multiple males came up with handguns as she pumped gas in the 1100 block of East 47th Street, police said. They took off in the car and were not in custody.

It’s the second carjacking reported this week in Kenwood. On Tuesday, an off-duty police officer was confronted by four males in the 4400 block of South Oakenwald Avenue. The gunmen took her purse and car and drove off, police said.

Police did not say if the carjackings were related.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said they were not aware of any other carjackings reported Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.