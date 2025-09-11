Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man who allegedly fired shots during chase in NW Indiana

The Brief A 24-year-old homeless man fired several shots while fleeing police during a chase early Wednesday in Portage. An occupied home was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Police identified the suspect as Trayvon Byrd, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.



A homeless man who led police on a short car chase before firing a gun and striking an occupied home early Wednesday in northwest Indiana remains at large, according to police.

What we know:

Portage police said officers were alerted around 1:31 a.m. to a vehicle pursuit in the city. The chase ended near Plaza Avenue and Plymouth Street just as officers arrived and tried to deploy stop sticks.

Police said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Trayvon Byrd, got out of the vehicle and fired several shots while running away. An occupied home near the intersection was hit by gunfire, though no injuries were reported.

Numerous officers from surrounding agencies helped search for Byrd, but he escaped.

Trayvon Byrd | PPD

Byrd is described as a Black man, 6 feet 5 inches tall, about 190 pounds, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Police said he is homeless but has ties to Gary and Indianapolis.

Byrd is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what prompted the initial car chase.

What you can do:

Police are urging residents near Dombey and Marquette Roads to review their home surveillance systems for any suspicious persons or activity between 1:30 a.m. and sunrise Wednesday. If you have footage, contact Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707.

Anyone with information on Byrd’s whereabouts is asked to call the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122 or 911.