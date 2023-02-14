Expand / Collapse search

Police seek smash-and-grab crew who burglarized Canada Goose, Lansing gun store

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Gold Coast
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a smash-and-grab crew who burglarized a Canada Goose along the Magnificent Mile and a suburban gun store.

Police released a video Tuesday showing the trio break the Canada Goose storefront window around 6 a.m. on Jan. 30 at 800 N. Michigan Ave.

They made off with several jackets and other merchandise before driving off in a waiting vehicle.

Police said the suspects are also tied to two burglaries of Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. in Lansing. The trio used a hammer to break inside the store on Feb. 9 before making off with merchandise.

The store was also broken into on Jan. 25.

In the break-ins at Canada Goose and Pelcher's, the same white SUV can be seen on video.

Burglary crew tied to separate break-ins downtown and in the Chicago suburbs

ATF officials along with CPD and the Lansing Police Department have tied the same vehicle to three break-ins that all took place in the last three weeks.

Officials also released photos of the offenders captured during one of the Lansing gun store break-ins. 

During the break-ins at Pelcher's gun store, police confirm that no firearms were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCabe at (312) 746-9661 or ORCTF@chicagopolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com.