Police seek smash-and-grab crew who burglarized Canada Goose, Lansing gun store

Chicago police are looking for a smash-and-grab crew who burglarized a Canada Goose along the Magnificent Mile and a suburban gun store.

Police released a video Tuesday showing the trio break the Canada Goose storefront window around 6 a.m. on Jan. 30 at 800 N. Michigan Ave.

They made off with several jackets and other merchandise before driving off in a waiting vehicle.

Police said the suspects are also tied to two burglaries of Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. in Lansing. The trio used a hammer to break inside the store on Feb. 9 before making off with merchandise.

The store was also broken into on Jan. 25.

In the break-ins at Canada Goose and Pelcher's, the same white SUV can be seen on video.

Officials also released photos of the offenders captured during one of the Lansing gun store break-ins.

During the break-ins at Pelcher's gun store, police confirm that no firearms were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCabe at (312) 746-9661 or ORCTF@chicagopolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com.