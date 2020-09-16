Expand / Collapse search

Police shut down access to downtown amid Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO - Police are attempting to shut down access to downtown as Mexican Independence Day celebrations are in full swing. 

Cars paraded through the streets with reports of many people getting out of their cars and waving flags. 

Police are cutting off several access points to the Loop, including Michigan and Lake, where police cars are blocking the way.  

There is no estimated time as to when streets may reopen around the Loop. 