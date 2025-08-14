Visitors retrace Pope Leo XIV’s journey on new Chicago bus tour

The Brief A new Chicago bus tour retraces the life of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, from his South Side roots to his rise in the Vatican. Riders visit his childhood home, church, seminary, and other formative landmarks. Organizers say it’s both a pilgrimage and a celebration of the city’s role in shaping a global spiritual leader.



The Chicago pope bus tour takes off from Holy Name Cathedral, taking the historical pathway that led a local man to become Pope Leo XIV. Whether this tour is a calling or a pilgrimage, there is something for everyone.

Chicagoans and visitors said they are enchanted with Pope Leo, the American pope who was born on the South Side, grew up a White Sox fan, and lived and attended church in Dolton.

The tour takes visitors to Pope Leo’s humble roots.

"You’ll see his childhood home, church where he went to seminary, key spots that raised him in this neighborhood Chicago," tour CEO Zach Schnitzer said. "We like to say now, 'You can’t visit Chicago without visiting the Pope’s house.’ Chicago was one of the things responsible for shaping one of the world’s most influential figures."

What they're saying:

"I would like to learn more about the Pope, where he grew up, he was born at Mercy Hospital and the neighborhood where he grew up," Chicagoan Elisa Lopez said.

"Pope Leo is so amazing. He’s from Chicago South Side. The fact we have a pope in the Vatican, we want to see where he lived, where he grew up, where he went to church," Janet Back said.

Stacey Drzymala is visiting Chicago from Texas. She said she gets a feeling of relief from seeing Pope Leo.

"That everything’s gonna be okay," Drzymala said. "It brings me peace. I said we have to get this picture [outside Holy Name Cathedral]."

The bus tour attracts the faithful, those who went to church before the tour and are traveling with a rosary, but they say the pride that Chicagoans feel is for everyone.