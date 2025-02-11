Chicago man arrested after 7-day-old boy dies, woman fatally shot: police

article

The Brief Robert Pasco III, 42, has been charged in connection with the deaths of a woman and a 7-day-old boy, along with endangering three other children. The incident took place on Jan. 16 in Portage Park, and Pasco was arrested Monday ahead of his scheduled detention hearing on Wednesday.



A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection to the deaths of a woman and a 7-day-old boy last month in Portage Park.

Robert Pasco III, 42, faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter of a family member, one felony count of causing the death of a child and three misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 16 in the 5800 block of West Newport, where Pasco allegedly fatally shot a 35-year-old woman.

Police say Pasco also faces charges related to the death of a 7-day-old boy and for endangering three other children—a 3-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy—who were inside the home during the shooting but were not harmed.

Pasco was taken into custody Monday in the 1400 block of East 52nd Street.

What's next:

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.