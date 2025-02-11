Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested after 7-day-old boy dies, woman fatally shot: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  February 11, 2025 7:26pm CST
Portage Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Robert Pasco III, 42

The Brief

    • Robert Pasco III, 42, has been charged in connection with the deaths of a woman and a 7-day-old boy, along with endangering three other children.
    • The incident took place on Jan. 16 in Portage Park, and Pasco was arrested Monday ahead of his scheduled detention hearing on Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection to the deaths of a woman and a 7-day-old boy last month in Portage Park. 

Robert Pasco III, 42, faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter of a family member, one felony count of causing the death of a child and three misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered. 

The backstory:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 16 in the 5800 block of West Newport, where Pasco allegedly fatally shot a 35-year-old woman.

Police say Pasco also faces charges related to the death of a 7-day-old boy and for endangering three other children—a 3-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy—who were inside the home during the shooting but were not harmed.

Pasco was taken into custody Monday in the 1400 block of East 52nd Street.

What's next:

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

Portage ParkNewsCrime and Public Safety