Chicago man arrested after 7-day-old boy dies, woman fatally shot: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection to the deaths of a woman and a 7-day-old boy last month in Portage Park.
Robert Pasco III, 42, faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter of a family member, one felony count of causing the death of a child and three misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered.
The backstory:
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 16 in the 5800 block of West Newport, where Pasco allegedly fatally shot a 35-year-old woman.
Police say Pasco also faces charges related to the death of a 7-day-old boy and for endangering three other children—a 3-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy—who were inside the home during the shooting but were not harmed.
Pasco was taken into custody Monday in the 1400 block of East 52nd Street.
What's next:
His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.