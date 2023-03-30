Power outages possible as 40 mph winds, heavy rain expected to roll through Chicago

ComEd is preparing for potential power outages as severe weather is expected to roll through the Chicago area Friday.

FOX 32 Meteorologist Emily Wahls says residents in the area can expect heavy rain, winds, lightning and possible tornadoes.

ComEd's Emergency Operations Center will open Friday morning and will ready equipment and mobilize additional crews in preparation for potential power outages.

"The significant winds that will accompany this storm could be impactful to our customers and communities," said Dave Perez, Senior Vice President of Distribution Operations, ComEd. "We know that any outage is an inconvenience. Our crews will be working around the clock to restore customers that experience outages quickly and safely."

ComEd is encouraging customers to take the following precautions:

If you spot a downed power line, you are asked to call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment.

Residents can text OUT to 26633 to report an outage and receive restoration information.