President Biden to visit Chicago for campaign fundraiser

President Joe Biden will be in Chicago on Wednesday for a campaign fundraiser.

His visit marks the latest Midwestern stop of his re-election campaign, raising money for the Biden Victory Fund. He will then travel to Racine, Wisconsin to tout a $3.3 billion investment by Microsoft to build a new AI datacenter.

Biden was in Chicago last month for another campaign fundraiser.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the city next Thursday.

On Tuesday, Biden gave a forceful condemnation of current antisemitism during a ceremony to remember victims of the Holocaust.

Biden’s remarks at the Capitol played out as pro-Palestinian protests rock college campuses across the country.

Many protesters want their schools to divest from companies that do business with Israel or otherwise contribute to the war effort. Others simply want to call attention to the deaths in Gaza and for the war to end.

The campus protests have posed a political challenge for Biden, whose coalition has historically relied on younger voters, many of whom are critical of his public support for Israel.

