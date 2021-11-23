Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker signs new congressional maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new U.S. House district maps on Tuesday.

According to Pritzker, the maps signed into law create a second district of Latinx representation that reflects the community's rapid growth on Chicago's West Side.

The boundaries also take into account for population changes in the state, Gov. Pritzker said.

The new maps will take effect immediately. 

Illinois Democrats unveil new congressional district maps

Illinois Democrats are poised to approve new congressional district maps that would give Democratic candidates an advantage in elections over the next decade as their party fights to keep control of the U.S. House in 2022.