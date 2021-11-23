Pritzker signs new congressional maps

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new U.S. House district maps on Tuesday.

According to Pritzker, the maps signed into law create a second district of Latinx representation that reflects the community's rapid growth on Chicago's West Side.

The boundaries also take into account for population changes in the state, Gov. Pritzker said.

The new maps will take effect immediately.