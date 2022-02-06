Chicago crime: 16-year-old shot by girlfriend's ex during drug deal, prosecutors said

Prosecutors are offering new details about what happened in the moments leading up to the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Little Village.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened when the 16-year-old victim, who was visiting from Iowa, met up with Kayden Torres,16, and his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend to sell some marijuana.

Prosecutors said that on Jan 29, the victim and his girlfriend were in Chicago visiting cousins. The victim wanted to sell marijuana while in Chicago.

The girlfriend texted her 15-year-old ex-boyfriend and they all agreed to meet for the marijuana deal in the 2300 block of South Sawyer. The victim, his girlfriend, and two cousins were all in the car.

The girlfriend spotted the ex-boyfriend in the alley and he got into the car, then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the new boyfriend's head prosecutors said. Then Torres, who had remained outside the car, ran up and began banging on the windows with the butt of another handgun, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that the victim tried to drive away, but Torres opened fire and the ex-boyfriend opened fire too.

The 16-year-old victim was killed. Another cousin in the car was seriously injured, but was able to identify Torres from a lineup viewed from a hospital bed, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said that witnesses have been threatened by the ex-boyfriend's family.

Prosecutors consider the ex-boyfriend, who is 15, to be an "uncharged co-offender" and said he has not yet been arrested.

