Protest outside Chicago City Hall against vaccine mandate for entering bars, restaurants

There was a small protest on Saturday against vaccine mandates outside Chicago's City Hall.

The group was rallying against Chicago's and Cook County's vaccine mandates, which went into effect in early January. Restaurants, bars and health clubs are now required to make sure customers are vaccinated before they are allowed to enter. People under age 5 are exempt.

The protesters said that the vaccine mandates eliminate a person's freedom of choice. A similar protest was held in Park Ridge last week.

Just over 64 percent of Chicagoans are fully vaccinated.

