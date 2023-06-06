Protesters take to City Hall in fight against Southside Recycling

Protesters rallied at City Hall Tuesday after a judge overruled the city's denial of a permit for General Iron.

Southeast Side residents called on Mayor Brandon Johnson to support them and not allow the metal shredding company to operate in their community.

Southside Recycling, formerly known as General Iron, is a car shredding company that originally had a location in Lincoln Park but planned to move to a new location along the Calumet River.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Residents are frustrated, saying they do not want another air-polluting business in their community.

The operation permit was initially denied last year under the Lightfoot Administration.

"Damn we tired. We want equal environmental protection just like any other neighborhood in the city of Chicago. And I commend the past administration and I just hope our new administration will do the right thing. Fight! Cause you know they have a history of explosions, violations, and only thing we gonna do is give them another permit to do the same thing on the South Side of Chicago?" said Cheryl Johnson, People for Community Recovery.

Johnson has said he will appeal the judge's ruling.