Protesters demand right to abortion as Indiana legislature prepares to debate new restrictions

More than 50 people rallied in Highland, Indiana, Sunday demanding their voices be heard and women’s abortion rights not be taken away.

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion is now illegal or limited in at least eleven states. Twelve other states are on track to ban or restrict the procedure as well.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Indianapolis as state legislators hold a special session more than likely eventually banning abortions in many cases. A proposed state bill would include exceptions for rape, incest and if the pregnancy is high risk.

"All I can do is be mad and protest and make sure I vote for the people that are for me and my rights," said Alexia Hamilton.

"I really hope Kamala Harris knocks some sense into them, but honestly I don’t believe it’ll change much. Republicans don’t like her at all and disregard her unfortunately," said organizer Noah Thomas.

People can sign up online with the Indiana General Assembly to testify at the special session.