Protesters expected to rally in Chicago, demanding accountability for Jan. 6

Protesters want their voices heard in the Jan. 6 investigation.

They are scheduled to gather Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza.

They will be joining protests in more than 70 cities across the country.

Chicago activists will be demanding accountability for former President Donald Trump and his allies.

"Those who continue to support Trump’s behavior are using their power to take away our freedoms and fundamental rights including reproductive rights, marriage equality, separation of church and state, gun safety, and more," the group said.

The group also says they are rallying to protect elections.