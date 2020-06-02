Public transit, access to downtown Chicago set to return Wednesday morning

article

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday night that the downtown area would be “cautious[ly] reopening” at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning after a four-day shutdown sparked by a weekend of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The CTA will resume service to the Loop, though a few train stations — which haven’t been determined yet — will likely remained closed, the mayor’s office said.

Metra trains will also start running with a Sunday schedule, though the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines will stay down. The South Shore Line, which connects Chicago to northwest Indiana, will resume service with a modified schedule.

The city also said they will lower the bridges over the Chicago River at Clark, Dearborn, Lake, Randolph, Wells and Washington streets. Divvy bikes will be available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. until further notice.

Lake Shore Drive will reopen, though exits at Michigan Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Grand Avenue, Lower Wacker Drive and Randolph Street will remain closed, the mayor’s office said. Every ramp on Interstate 290 and Interstate 90/94 will reopen.