Race to Mackinac: Hundreds of boats set sail from Chicago on 290 nautical mile journey

Chicago's traditional water race weekend is officially underway, with thousands of sailors departing for Mackinac Island over the next two days.

The Chicago Yacht Club is buzzing as participants are making final preparations for the lengthy trip.

Mapped at about 290 nautical miles, the Race to Mackinac is the oldest "annual freshwater distance race in the world," and this summer's race marks its 114th year.

There are two divisions: cruising and racing.

On Friday afternoon, the cruisers took off and will continue to depart every 10 minutes until all the competitors have crossed the start line near Navy Pier.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the racing division begins and spectators can see boats taking off until roughly 3 p.m.

This year, more than 250 boats are in the running.

The length of the race varies, but the fastest time on record is just under 19 hours and that was back in 1998.

"We’ve got what we call the cruising division heading off today, they’re the boats that don’t have all of the highest tech sails and they’re frankly out there for pure enjoyment and friendship. Tomorrow, there’s some people out there going for blood," said Rick Lillie, chief inspector for the Race to Mackinac.

"What has come along with technology today is boat tracking, broadcasts their position, speed and direction about every 15 minutes."

You can even track the boats you're rooting for online.