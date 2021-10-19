Expand / Collapse search

Rahm Emanuel to face questions about Laquan McDonald during ambassador confirmation hearing Wednesday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago
CHICAGO - On Wednesday, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will face questions about the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald during a hearing before the Senate.

President Joe Biden has nominated Emanuel to be the ambassador to Japan.

Some members of the House, along with some activists, say Chicago's handling of McDonald's death should disqualify Emanuel from the post.

McDonald was shot 16 times as he ran away from police on Oct. 20, 2015 – exactly seven years before Wednesday's scheduled hearing. Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was eventually sentenced to prison time for the murder.

McDonald's death led to massive protests.

