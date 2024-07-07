Rain-delayed Chicago NASCAR Street Race sees Alex Bowman secure 8th career victory

Alex Bowman won Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series -- it was his 8th career cup victory.

Engines roared as crowds cheered. NASCAR is becoming a fan favorite here in Chicago, attracting tens of thousands of race lovers from all over the country.

The downtown street race was back in its second year and once again, it rained for much of the day.

The rain kept spectators running for cover. At one point, the bleachers went from full to empty.

Although delayed, Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series, including 75 laps around Grant Park, continued.

Last year, the NASCAR race generated over $108 million in economic impact.

This year, attendance was expected to be even greater.

"I feel good about the city. We ate good. There was good energy. The people have been authentic and kind to us. That makes a difference," said Sharon G. from Indianapolis.

Streets surrounding Grant Park are set to begin reopening overnight Sunday through Tuesday, July 9th. To learn more, follow this link.

