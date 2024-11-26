Chicago police seek 2 people who tried to rob CTA Red Line passenger

The Chicago Police Department is looking for two people who tried to take a CTA Red Line passenger’s wallet and backpack earlier this month.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Granville Station in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue, police said.

When the passenger resisted, they got into a physical altercation in which the suspects punched the passenger with closed fists.

Police released still images of the two individuals they said tried to rob the passenger.

One of the suspects was described as an African American male between about 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. He wore a dark hooded sweatshirt with "Chicago-The Windy City" emblem on the chest and gray pants.

The second suspect was also described as an African American male between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, gray-colored sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4706 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference JH-510348.