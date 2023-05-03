Red Line stabbing leaves man critically wounded

A man was stabbed and critically wounded while riding a CTA Red Line train Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

The 28-year-old was fighting with a 21-year-old man around 9 p.m. on a train near the 95th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a knife and started stabbing him, according to police.

The victim suffered several stab wounds to the stomach, head and arms. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The suspect was also cut on his hands and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Police said a knife was recovered from the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.