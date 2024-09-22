Replacements ordered after Muslim headstones removed without notice at Chicago cemetery

The Brief Around 100 headstones were removed from Bohemian National Cemetery without prior notice, shocking families. The Muslim Community Center held a town hall on Sunday to address concerns and assist families with replacement headstones. Temporary markers will be placed in two weeks while permanent replacements are arranged.



Earlier this month, dozens of families whose loved ones are buried at Bohemian National Cemetery on the city’s Far North Side discovered their headstones had been displaced without warning.



On Sunday, the Muslim Community Center, located in the 4300 block of N. Elston Avenue, hosted a town hall meeting in hopes of providing community members with answers.



The discovery came as a shock to families, who said they didn’t know their relatives’ gravestones were being removed—let alone, that the markers didn’t meet current regulations.



"It’s a difficult situation. It’s a very sensitive situation," said Mustafa Chaudhry.



Tucked away in Bohemian National Cemetery near Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pulaski Road is a section reserved for the Muslim Community Center (MCC).



"MCC’s role is limited to the processing request," said Amjad Quadri, chairman of the MCC Public Relations Committee. "I want it also to be very clear, the responsibility of the grounds falls on the Bohemian Cemetery."



Over the last several weeks, families learned grave markers and other mementos had been removed.



"We understand that approximately 100 grave markers were impacted," said Quadri.



Cemetery officials previously stated the removed headstones had been placed by families "against the rules and regulations of Bohemian National Cemetery and The Muslim Community Center."



To achieve uniformity and for ease of groundskeeping, markers must meet requirements, but many families said they weren't aware.



Last week, after hearing about the situation, Chaudhry visited the cemetery to find that his father's grave was one of them.



"A lot of them were broken. In my case, my father’s headstone was also missing, so I couldn’t locate it," said Chaudhry. "It’s emotional, so we’re all just trying to get to the bottom of what happened."



Sunday marked five years since Chaudhry’s dad, Mohammad, passed away. This year, part of the day was spent working to replace his gravestone.



"With a sensitive issue like this, you need some assistance, some help, who to turn to," said Chaudhry.



By Sunday afternoon, many headstones previously strewn across a storage site at the cemetery had been picked up by family members. Other headstones remain unclaimed.



MCC officials said they would have provided families with proper notice—if they'd received it.



"MCC is not involved in the operations and installations or removing of the grave markers," said Quadri. "We deeply regret the distress that this has caused."



After the meeting, MCC officials spent time with families to help them order replacements.



On a case-by-case basis, the Muslim Community Center plans to cover the costs of new headstones for those struggling financially.



Representatives for Bohemian National Cemetery did not respond to FOX 32’s requests for an updated statement Sunday.



While families wait for permanent, replacement headstones to arrive, the Muslim Community Center has ordered temporary grave markers. MCC officials shared that they hope to have those temporary markers placed at corresponding graves within the next two weeks.

