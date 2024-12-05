Rev. Jackson asks Biden to pardon his son, Jesse Jackson Jr.

The Brief Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. has appealed to President Joe Biden for a pardon for his son, Jesse Jackson Jr., and his ex-daughter-in-law, Sandi Jackson. Both served prison time for misusing campaign funds, with the reverend emphasizing his son’s public service and civil rights work. Jackson connected the request to Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, and the broader principle of second chances.



Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. is asking President Joe Biden to issue a full pardon for his son, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., and his ex-daughter-in-law, former Chicago Alderwoman Sandi Jackson.

In a heartfelt appeal, Rev. Jackson highlighted the importance of second chances, a value he says Biden has demonstrated through his recent pardon of his own son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of tax evasion and federal gun charges.

Jesse Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson were convicted of using campaign funds for personal expenses. Both served prison sentences.

Rev. Jackson emphasized his son’s years of public service and civil rights advocacy, arguing that he has paid his debt to society and deserves another chance, just like many others trying to rebuild after prison.

Rev. Jackson also mentions that his grandchildren would benefit from seeing both their parents forgiven.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Biden may also consider pardons for individuals like Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who could be targeted by the incoming Trump administration.

"Dear Mr. President,

I write to you today to respectfully urge your consideration for a full and absolute pardon for your son, and for mine, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.

My eldest son, Jesse Jackson Jr., has devoted his life to what he refers to as his ministry - to public service, and to fighting for equality and equity in civil and human rights for all Americans - first in my organization as a field director and then, as a young, elected official. He served his Constituents in the 2nd Congressional District of Illinois honorably and with fervor, delivering almost one billion dollars in infrastructure and programs to the people. Having been re-elected nine times, he served over 17 years in the United States House of Representatives, working across the aisle to draft, introduce, and pass legislation that has continued to impact the country. He is a graduate of the Chicago Theological Seminary, the University of Illinois School of Law, and he holds 13 honorary doctorated degrees, presented by four medical schools and nine universities across our great country."

"President Biden, of course, this is an issue for over 78 million Americans who have served their sentences and have not re-offended. President Biden, even at this writing, I realize the burden you are carrying with your own son's future. I will keep you in prayer as you weigh the balance of his life and the power of forgiveness."