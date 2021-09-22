Rev. Jesse Jackson being released from rehab center on Wednesday after being treated for COVID

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. is being discharged from a rehab center in Chicago Wednesday after being treated for COVID-19.

Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, were first hospitalized on Aug. 21 for COVID-19. Mrs. Jackson was released on Sept. 4, but Rev. Jackson was transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for physical therapy to help with Parkinson's disease.

Both Rev. Jesse and Mrs. Jackson are now COVID-19 free.

Rev. Jackson was one of the first members of the public to be vaccinated in Chicago and his family said he remains a strong advocate of vaccination, washing hands, wearing masks and following COVID-19 recommendations.

