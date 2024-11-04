Revolution Brewing to close Logan Square brewpub

The Brief Revolution Brewing will close it's first Chicago location in Logan Square next month. The rise of craft beer competition and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic led to declining business at the brewpub, according to the brewery. Revolution Brewing will continue operations at its Kedzie Avenue production brewery and tap room.



Illinois' largest independent craft brewery will close one of its Chicago locations next month.

Revolution Brewing announced Saturday that it will be closing its Logan Square brewpub on Dec. 14. The brewery opened its doors on Milwaukee Avenue in 2010, serving iconic beers like Anti-Hero IPA and growing the craft beer community.

The brewpub hosted weddings, fundraisers, and Oktoberfest celebrations, becoming a beloved neighborhood spot.

However, the rise of craft beer competition and the impact of the pandemic forced the brewery to make a difficult decision. Despite efforts to adapt, the brewpub has experienced a decline in business.

Revolution Brewing will continue operations at its Kedzie Avenue production brewery and tap room, which opened in 2012. The brewery plans to invest in the facility to maintain its position in the competitive craft beer market.

The Logan Square brewpub will remain open for the next five weeks, allowing patrons to enjoy one last pint. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Revolution Brewing expressed gratitude to its customers and staff for their support over the years.