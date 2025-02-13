Richard Mell breaks silence on Rod Blagojevich's pardon, family feud: 'All in the past'

The Brief Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich received a full and unconditional pardon from Donald Trump this week. Blagojevich’s father-in-law, Richard Mell, says their past feud is behind them and expressed relief for his daughter and grandchildren. Mell commented on political corruption, comparing Blagojevich’s situation to other political scandals.



Every family has its challenges, but the rift between former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and his father-in-law, Richard Mell, played out on a public stage.

Once a political ally who helped launch Blagojevich's career, Mell became estranged from his son-in-law early in Blagojevich’s first term as governor when federal investigations began.

But now, Mell says the family discord is behind them, and he feels relieved following President Donald Trump's full and unconditional pardon for Blagojevich.

What we know:

Richard Mell, the powerful former 33rd Ward alderman, publicly expressed his support for the pardon, emphasizing his relief for his daughter and grandchildren.

"I feel good about (the pardon), for my daughter and for my grandchildren," Mell said.

Blagojevich, who had his 14-year prison sentence commuted by Trump in 2020, has maintained his innocence, calling his actions "routine and legal in politics."

Outside his Ravenswood Manor home this week, he insisted that corrupt prosecutors criminalized standard political practices. But does Mell agree?

Reflecting on the political landscape, Mell criticized the use of criminal informants to build corruption cases. He drew comparisons to other political scandals in Illinois.

"You know something, when you have people like (former Alderman Danny Solis) doing things like that, I have problems with that. I have problems with somebody doing a crime and then using his crime to entice other people," Mell said, comparing Solis’ cooperation in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s criminal conviction to the myriad of characters around Blagojevich who either were questioned or went to prison.

"Exactly," Mell said when asked if that was Blagojevich’s cardinal sin and the biggest factor in his downfall. "I think that more than anything else, of course."

What we don't know:

Rumors are swirling about Blagojevich potentially being appointed as Ambassador to Serbia, given his Serbian American heritage. However, no official confirmation has been made.

When asked about Blagojevich returning to politics, Mell hinted that the decision might rest with his daughter.

"I heard her say once that if there was another one, he’d have to find another wife," Mell said.

What's next:

Blagojevich shared that his immediate plans involve finishing a book about his time in prison.

As speculation about his political future continues, it remains unclear if he will reenter the political arena or pursue other opportunities.