Riot Fest 2023 schedule: Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie, The Cure among headliners

Riot Fest's 2023 schedule was released Wednesday with classic alternative rock headliners.

The annual three-day punk rock music festival is taking over Chicago's Douglass Park from Sept. 15-17.

Foo Fighters, Postal Service/Death Cab For Cutie, and The Cure will each headline a day of the festival.

Riot Fest was found in 2005 and has featured the best of punk, rock ‘n’ roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between for nearly two decades.

Along with the return of carnival rides and last year’s wedding chapel, Logan Arcade will be on hand with free vintage arcade games, hosted by Riot Pop!!.

The end of summer festival takes place in Douglass Park which is easily accessible on CTA.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit riotfest.org.

The complete hour-by-hour schedule was released on Twitter.

The complete lineup is included below:

Friday

Foo Fighters

Tegan and Sara, Say Anything, The Breeders (performing Last Splash), Kim Gordon, The Interrupters, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, Silverstein, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Code Orange, Fake Names, Quicksand (performing Slip), The Wrecks, Hawthorne Heights, Braid (performing Frame & Canvas), Yard Act, Screaming Females, Sludgeworth, Quasi, Origami Angel, Oso Oso, Just Friends, Bearings, Pinkshift, Olivia Jean, Calva Louise, The Aquadolls, FEA, The Bobby Lees, Young Culture

Saturday

The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie & Queens of the Stone Age

Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips, 070 Shake, Viagra Boys, PUP, Sleep Token, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Insane Clown Posse, Head Automatica, Nothing,Nowhere., White Reaper, Eshu Tune, Enter Shikari, Bowling for Soup, Spitalfield, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, The Exploited, Plosivs, Steve Ignorant Band/Crass, Warpaint, High Vis, Rival Schools (performing United By Fate), Corey Feldman, Enola Gay, Cassyette, Pool Kids, 1300cadoe, Total Chaos

Sunday

The Cure

The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Flogging Molly, Finch, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits (performing Start Today), Ride, Cults, Balance and Composure, Thursday, H2O, The Bronx, Microwave, The Black Angels, Nothing, Smoking Popes, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Earth Crisis, Empire State Bastard, Fleshwater, Fade ‘em All, Future Nobodies, Through n Through