Riot Fest reveals 2023 daily lineup — see it here

Riot Fest has revealed its daily lineup up for 2023.

The opinions on the upcoming Riot Fest lineup vary, with a mix of anticipation and irritation.

Meanwhile, some neighborhood residents believe the festival causes too much noise, traffic, and cleanup, while others are excited for the live music and revenue that the event will bring to local businesses.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 16: A fan crowd surfs while Descendents perform during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

The Riot fest will be a three-day event at Douglass Park on Chicago's West Side.

All ticket options are on sale now:

Three-day pass: $289.98+

Two-day pass: $189.99

Single-day tickets: $89.98+

Riot Fest flyer including lineup. (riotfest.org)

Here are the lineups:

Friday, September 15

Headliners: Foo Fighters, Turnstile

Tegan and Sara

Say Anything

The Breeders

Kim Gordon

The Interrupters

Bayside

Ani DiFranco

Silverstein

Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Code Orange

Fake Names

Quicksand

The Wrecks

Hawthorne Heights

Braid, Yard Act

Screaming Females

Sludgeworth

Quasi

Just Friends

Bearings

Pinkshift

Olivia Jean

Calva Louise

The Aquadolls

FEA

The Bobby Lees

Young Culture

Saturday, September 16

Headliners: The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age

Mr. Bungle

100 Gecs

Death Grips

070 Shake

Viagra Boys

PUP

Sleep Token

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

Pennywise

Insane Clown Posse

Head Automatica

Nothing,Nowhere

White Reaper

Eshu Tune

Enter Shikari

Bowling for Soup

Spitalfield

Jehnny Beth

Drain

Snapcase

The Exploited

Plosivs

Steve Ignorant Band/Crass

Warpaint

High Vis

Rival Schools

Corey Feldman

Enola Gay

Casyette

Pool Kids

CK Vassi

Total Chaos

Sunday, September 17

Headliners: The Cure, The Mars Volta

The Gaslight Anthem

AFI

The Used

The Dresden Dolls

Flogging Molly

Finch

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

L.S. Dunes

Gorilla Biscuits

Ride

Cults

Balance and Composure

Thursday

H2O

The Bronx

Microwave

Oso Oso

Origami Angel

The Black Angels

Nothing

Caroline Rose

Free Throw

Just Mustard

Hotline TNT

Earth Crisis

Empire State Bastard

Fleshwater

Fade ‘em All

On Wednesday, the Chicago Park District approved the permit for Riot Fest to take place at Douglass Park – but not without controversy.