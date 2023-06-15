Riot Fest reveals 2023 daily lineup — see it here
CHICAGO - Riot Fest has revealed its daily lineup up for 2023.
The opinions on the upcoming Riot Fest lineup vary, with a mix of anticipation and irritation.
Meanwhile, some neighborhood residents believe the festival causes too much noise, traffic, and cleanup, while others are excited for the live music and revenue that the event will bring to local businesses.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 16: A fan crowd surfs while Descendents perform during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
The Riot fest will be a three-day event at Douglass Park on Chicago's West Side.
All ticket options are on sale now:
- Three-day pass: $289.98+
- Two-day pass: $189.99
- Single-day tickets: $89.98+
Riot Fest flyer including lineup. (riotfest.org)
Here are the lineups:
Friday, September 15
Headliners: Foo Fighters, Turnstile
- Tegan and Sara
- Say Anything
- The Breeders
- Kim Gordon
- The Interrupters
- Bayside
- Ani DiFranco
- Silverstein
- Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
- Code Orange
- Fake Names
- Quicksand
- The Wrecks
- Hawthorne Heights
- Braid, Yard Act
- Screaming Females
- Sludgeworth
- Quasi
- Just Friends
- Bearings
- Pinkshift
- Olivia Jean
- Calva Louise
- The Aquadolls
- FEA
- The Bobby Lees
- Young Culture
Saturday, September 16
Headliners: The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age
- Mr. Bungle
- 100 Gecs
- Death Grips
- 070 Shake
- Viagra Boys
- PUP
- Sleep Token
- Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
- Pennywise
- Insane Clown Posse
- Head Automatica
- Nothing,Nowhere
- White Reaper
- Eshu Tune
- Enter Shikari
- Bowling for Soup
- Spitalfield
- Jehnny Beth
- Drain
- Snapcase
- The Exploited
- Plosivs
- Steve Ignorant Band/Crass
- Warpaint
- High Vis
- Rival Schools
- Corey Feldman
- Enola Gay
- Casyette
- Pool Kids
- CK Vassi
- Total Chaos
Sunday, September 17
Headliners: The Cure, The Mars Volta
- The Gaslight Anthem
- AFI
- The Used
- The Dresden Dolls
- Flogging Molly
- Finch
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- L.S. Dunes
- Gorilla Biscuits
- Ride
- Cults
- Balance and Composure
- Thursday
- H2O
- The Bronx
- Microwave
- Oso Oso
- Origami Angel
- The Black Angels
- Nothing
- Caroline Rose
- Free Throw
- Just Mustard
- Hotline TNT
- Earth Crisis
- Empire State Bastard
- Fleshwater
- Fade ‘em All
On Wednesday, the Chicago Park District approved the permit for Riot Fest to take place at Douglass Park – but not without controversy.