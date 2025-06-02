River Forest’s inclusion walk sparks strong community support to kick off Pride Month

The Brief River Forest kicked off Pride Month with its Fourth Annual LGBTQ+ Pride and Inclusion Walk, drawing hundreds for a flag-raising and community parade to Keystone Park. Local leaders and families emphasized the importance of visibility, inclusion, and support, with three openly LGBTQ+ elected officials participating. Pride events will continue throughout June across the region, culminating in Chicago's Pride Parade on Sunday, June 29 at 11 a.m.



From parades to pop-ups, Pride Month is officially underway. The Village of River Forest kicked things off on Monday evening with its Fourth Annual LGBTQ+ Pride and Inclusion Walk.

What we know:

Each year, River Forest's celebration during Pride Month attracts more attention and more support. The event, which began with a flag-raising ceremony outside of Village Hall, drew hundreds of people.

Together, residents paraded to nearby Keystone Park, waving flags and proudly celebrating their community.

Organizers said they are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from community members.

"To me, what it means is that River Forest is a welcoming place to live. It means that our community, the LGBTQIA+ community, is embraced by the people around us," said Megan Keskitalo, trustee with the Village of River Forest.

"It's incredible to see hundreds of families out here to support us. We have three openly LGBTQ+ elected officials in River Forest, and to know there's that representation and support from the community, it really means something special," added River Forest Township Supervisor John Becvar.

Local school district officials also joined in.

Parents shared with FOX 32 Chicago that they used the moment to talk with their kids about why showing up matters.

"I was talking to my daughter before the parade started and there are parts of the world where, sadly, we couldn't do this if we lived there. So, it is very important to show our support and the freedom we have to do this," said Claudia Farciert, a parent.

Pride festivities will continue all month long, including in Aurora, Downers Grove, Elgin, Park Ridge, and of course, Chicago, where the 2025 Pride Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 29.