River Grove officials break ground on new veterans memorial

A memorial honoring veterans past and present is taking shape in the suburbs.

River Grove officials together with the newly formed Veterans Memorial Commission got out their golden shovels Friday to symbolically break ground on the project.

"This memorial is honoring all the men and women that have served, are serving, or will serve," said Mike Warchol, chariman of the River Grove Veterans Memorial. "It will remind all who see this memorial of the sacrifices these brave men and women gave or will give to protect the freedoms that we all enjoy."

The memorial was designed by architectural students at Triton College.

The commission plans to dedicate it on Nov. 11 this year, on Veterans Day.