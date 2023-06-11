Robber steals cell phones by ripping them right out of victims' hands

Chicago police said that a robber has grabbed cell phones from at least 3 victims in Hyde Park.

Police said the robber approaches female victims who are talking on the phone.

The suspect then takes off in a getaway car.

The robberies have happened:

On the 1700 block of east 56th St. on June 3 at 8:40 p.m.

On the 1700 block of east 56th St. on June 8 at 2:30 p.m.

On the 1400 block of east 53rd St. on June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Chicago police detectives are asking people with information to call (312) 747-8384.