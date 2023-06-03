Chicago police warn residents of Armour Square, South Loop about recent robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who live in Armour Square and the South Loop to beware of robbers.
Police said there have been three robberies recently:
- West 30th Place in Armour Square on May 25 at 11:55 p.m.
- West Cermak Road near Archer in Armour Square on May 25 at 11:30 p.m.
- South Wentworth Avenue near Cullerton in South Loop on May 28 at 11:43 p.m.
There were two robbers in all three incidents.
Chicago police detectives are looking for information on the crimes and can be reached at (312) 747-8384