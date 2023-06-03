Chicago police warn residents of Armour Square, South Loop about recent robberies

Chicago police are warning people who live in Armour Square and the South Loop to beware of robbers.

Police said there have been three robberies recently:

West 30th Place in Armour Square on May 25 at 11:55 p.m.

West Cermak Road near Archer in Armour Square on May 25 at 11:30 p.m.

South Wentworth Avenue near Cullerton in South Loop on May 28 at 11:43 p.m.

There were two robbers in all three incidents.

Chicago police detectives are looking for information on the crimes and can be reached at (312) 747-8384