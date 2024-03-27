Large police presence in Rockford, residents urged to avoid the area

There's a heavy police presence in Rockford and residents are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Police were called at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday to Eggleston Road and Cleveland Avenue.

"Please be patient while we investigate and avoid the area until further notice," police said on the social media platform "X."

Further details are limited. FOX 32 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.