Roosevelt High School pumps up the school spirit for Orange Friday

The Rough Riders of Roosevelt High School celebrated Orange Friday with pride in athletics, clubs and academics. Students at the Chicago neighborhood school speak 22 languages.

CPS students are about to enjoy a week off school for the holiday and gave thanks for their loving school community.

"I like this school because I feel like I’m wanted here. Like I have a place, I love them, that’s my family. actually," Cameron Ware, a basketball and volleyball player said.

Andrea Luna plays volleyball, softball, flag football and wrestles for the Rough Riders.

"My favorite thing is flag football. It gives me the confidence I need, I really like the adrenaline I get when I’m running, when capture flags, when my teammates get touchdowns, it’s just the best feeling ever," Luna said.

Miracle Henderson runs track and plays flag football and basketball.

"It’s a lot. I most definitely love track and basketball, especially my teammates and my coaches who I love. They help me get through this, they help me get improvement and potential that I seek in myself," Henderson said.

Cheer squad captain, Belma Causevic said the principal, Dr. Daniel Kramer is very involved with each student because "he really wants to see us strive and succeed."

"It’s a family. The students are learning about each other’s culture, each other’s history, which helps them center their identity in the work. We come together as a school," Kramer said.

Kramer was presented the Good Day Chicago Bears personalized jersey under a shower of orange confetti.