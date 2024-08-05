Suburban man charged with murder of girl, 15, killed by stray bullet in Round Lake Beach

article

A man was charged with murder after a teenage girl was killed by a stray bullet that entered her home nearly two weeks ago in suburban Round Lake Beach.

Shorbonia Poole, Jr., 19, was charged with felony murder predicated on aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharged of a firearm in the killing of 15-year-old Valeria Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was inside her home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive around 9 p.m. on July 24 when the gunshot entered the home and struck her in the torso. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two days after the shooting, Round Lake Beach executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive in Round Lake Beach. Police recovered a pistol from the home and other evidence as well as taking Poole into custody.

The gun that was seized was consistent with the shell casing found outside of Rodriguez' home, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined the gun belonged to Poole.

Poole was initially charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Poole has remained in custody at the Lake County Jail since being taken into custody. He is expected to appear in court on the new charges Monday afternoon.

"Our office continues to express our deep condolences and sympathies to the family of Valeria Rodriguez over their unimaginable loss," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement. "Our victim specialists have been working closely with the family since this crime occurred. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, the Round Lake Beach Police Department, our Violent Crimes Unit, and our cyber forensic team have been working around the clock and have done an incredible job to secure justice for this senseless shooting."

