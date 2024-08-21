Runners promote peace, call for ceasefire on Chicago's lakefront each day of DNC

A group of runners, both Jewish and Palestinian, have taken to Chicago's lakefront trail this week in a bid to promote peace and understanding in Gaza.

Led by Richard Goldwasser, from Highland Park, and Anan Abu Taleb, a former mayor of Oak Park, the runners have been meeting at Buckingham Fountain to run along the lakefront trail each day of the Democratic National Convention.

Goldwasser, a Jewish attorney, and Taleb who was born in Gaza, are both calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and prisoners. But they wanted to do so in a positive and constructive way.

"At the root of the conflict is a tremendous amount of dehumanization of each other," Goldwasser said.

Taleb expressed gratitude for Goldwasser's support during the recent conflict.

"Richard has been so kind to me," he said. "He has checked on me many times to make sure that I was doing OK and that my family's doing fine."

The runners hope that their efforts will inspire others to seek common ground and work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"We believe that our message of coming together ... as a human and sharing activities together, sharing a meal together, getting to know each other's families, just allows you to be on equal footing," Goldwasser said.

The friends say the 10 months of devastation and suffering in the Middle East have not brought freedom to the Palestinians or security to the Israelis. They said, "enough is enough."