Saint Patrick High School students buzz about expanding beekeeping program

Saint Patrick High School students are buzzing with excitement about a growing beekeeping program that has expanded significantly this year.

The program, which began with just two hives, has now grown into a thriving operation with six hives, thanks to a grant from the Exelon Foundation Green Lab. This support has allowed students to take on the responsibility of caring for more than 150,000 bees and to harvest an impressive 350 pounds of honey this year alone.

Students are involved in all aspects of the operation, from building and maintaining beehives to cultivating peppers for their signature hot honey. The program provides real-world experience that’s both sweet and spicy.

In addition to harvesting honey, the students have also branched out, creating and selling products such as raw honey, lotion bars, and the school’s newest product: hot honey.

From production to marketing, students are leading the way with their creativity and hard work.

