Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side

A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen nearly three weeks ago on Chicago's South Side.

Alyssa Feng was reported missing Nov. 12 from the 200 block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago police.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Pictured is 14-year-old Alyssa Feng. (Chicago police)

Police said Feng was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380 or call 911.