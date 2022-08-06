Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police

article

A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park.

Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.

Another offender, 22-year-old Kyrell Pittmon, was arrested and charged in June in connection to Sulieman's death.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Chicago police officers said they saw Pittmon shoot Sulieman back in 2019.

Scott was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.