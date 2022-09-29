Second man faces charges in Brighton Park carjacking

article

A second man is being charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park this March.

Carlos Gonzalez, 23, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder.

At about 3:19 a.m. on March 13, Gonzalez and 18-year-old Juan Ramos allegedly took a vehicle from a 22-year-old man in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

Gonzalez, of Norridge, was arrested Tuesday in the 8300 block of West Montrose Avenue, police said.

Ramos was arrested March 31 and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Gonzalez is due in court Friday.